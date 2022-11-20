Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday.

In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter also participated.

Police did not say where the enforcement occurred. A sideshow can be an exhibition of spinning tires, making “donuts” in a vehicle on a street or parking lot and short bursts of speed and can also accompany illegal street racing.

The enforcement follows incidents on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 when there were several sideshows taking out neighborhoods in the Reno area, including downtown Reno.

Police said there is zero tolerance for sideshows in the Reno area.

“Our focus will continue to emphasize the safety of the public and officers through enforcement efforts,” police said in a statement.

The investigation into sideshows continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.