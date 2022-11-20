Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Reno.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing.

Reno Police say life saving measures were attempted but the pedestrian ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this accident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

