Fresno State beats Wolf Pack 41-14

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jake Haener threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of 1-yard TDs and Fresno State beat Nevada 41-14 Saturday night to win the West division title an clinch a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

Fresno State (7-4, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), which has won six consecutive games following a four-game skid, plays at Mountain division champion Boise State for the conference title on Dec. 3.

Nevada (2-9, 0-7) has lost nine games in a row, tied for the longest losing streak in program history. The Wolf Pack lost its first nine games in 1964.

Jalen Moreno-Cropped had seven receptions for 136 yards and Jordan Mims added 19 carries for 156 yards rushing and a TD for Fresno State.

Dylan Lynch kicked a 35-yard field goal late in the third quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 27-0 lead.

Dalevon Campbell finished with three receptions for 120 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown for Nevada 38 seconds later.

