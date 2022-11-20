First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.

“I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I’m not punk, I cant come to the Punk Rock Flea,” but we definitely don’t care. Everybody has some punk in their heart, you know, if you’re a rebel in any way, if you’re a weirdo, if you’re different in any way this is the spot for you,” said Jessi Sprocket Janusee, Reno Punk Rock Flea co-founder.

Over 150 local vendors selling art and other one-of-a-kind items are featured at the Flea. Festivities take place each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all ages are welcome and children under 12 are free while admission is $5 pre-sale, $7 at door. Proceeds from the celebration will benefit local nonprofit and makerspace community The Generator, along with participating bands.

To learn more about the Flea, and its afterparty, click here.

