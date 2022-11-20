First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.

“I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I’m not punk, I cant come to the Punk Rock Flea,” but we definitely don’t care. Everybody has some punk in their heart, you know, if you’re a rebel in any way, if you’re a weirdo, if you’re different in any way this is the spot for you,” said Jessi Sprocket Janusee, Reno Punk Rock Flea co-founder.

Over 150 local vendors selling art and other one-of-a-kind items are featured at the Flea. Festivities take place each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all ages are welcome and children under 12 are free while admission is $5 pre-sale, $7 at door. Proceeds from the celebration will benefit local nonprofit and makerspace community The Generator, along with participating bands.

To learn more about the Flea, and its afterparty, click here.

