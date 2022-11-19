Wolf Pack wins 62-43 over UT Arlington

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jarod Lucas’ 18 points helped Nevada defeat UT Arlington 62-43 on Friday night.

Lucas shot 7 for 16 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Wolf Pack (4-0). Darrion Williams added 10 points while going 4 of 7 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had eight rebounds and three steals. Will Baker shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Marion Humphrey led the Mavericks (2-2) in scoring, finishing with seven points and three steals. Shemar Wilson added six points and 14 rebounds for UT Arlington. Pedro Castro also had five points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Nevada plays Tulane while UT Arlington takes on Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead

Latest News

Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench...
Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear’s triple-double, Davidson’s bench production
Wolf Pack looking for first conference win of season
Pack celebrates Senior Night, hosts Fresno State Saturday
Wolf Pack wins turnover margin 26-16, but loses rebounding battle 52-27
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71
Losing streak (8) now longest since 1964
Wolf Pack loses 41-3 to Boise State in snowstorm