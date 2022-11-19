With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross Championship back in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For one night only, the bikes, the sounds and the rock hills return to the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center for the 2022 AMA EnduroCross finals.

“Many people are familiar with Motorcross, this is an adaptation of that,” said AMA EnduroCross partner Adam Hammock.

EnduroCross racing is an extreme form of dirt biking that combines trials, Supercross, and enduro racing inside a confined indoor space.

This is the sixth year the event takes place in the city. According to Hammock, the track will be bigger and more exciting than anything Reno has seen before.

“We brought in a bunch of different man-made obstacles that comprise of logs, rocks and big tires and that sort of thing,” he said. “Makes it really difficult to race over.”

About 100 novice and professional racers will put their skills to the test Saturday night.

Colton Haaker has been the champion for the last four years and although things have not gone his way this time around, he’s ready to get on his two wheels and give fans a show.

“The obstacles are very difficult to ride over themselves and then you mix in 15 other riders in the track and it starts to become a little bit of frogger meets dodgeball out there,” he said. “There’s a lot of kids that come out here and watch us race and think of us as heroes and the cool thing is that the parents can take them right down to the pits and they can come and get a high five and a fist pump and a poster and make their day.”

“We are always ready when we show up to the race, the arena so definitely going to give it everything we got,” said professional polish motorcycle rider Taddy Blazusiak.

In the professional race, only one point separates the top 2 riders.

Hammock says without a doubt those attending will be in for a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping event.

Amateur bikers will receive AMA Championship Plates for the class they race. While professional rides will receive cash and a number one plate and a championship trophy.

Even staff believes the arena will be almost full tomorrow night. There is a possibility of tickets being sold at the door but they’re recommending you purchase those ahead of time on the website.

AMA EnduroCross partners with local dealerships and companies like Reno Rock.

The competition will take place Saturday, November 19th. Doors 6:00 PM | Show 7:00 PM, 1350 N Wells Ave, Reno 89512.

