Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday.

The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.

HEAT said these businesses sold alcohol to the 20-year-old:

Cloud 9 Liquor & Smoke – 3693 Kings Row

Grab N Go Liquor – 1350 Stardust St. #2

PK Liquor and Smoke – 1135 Rock Blvd.

City Mart – 91 E. Prater Way

Star Liquor & Smoke – 1495 E. Prater Way

Uptown Food and Liquor – 4850 Sun Valley Blvd.

Sun Valley Smoke Shop – 5476 Sun Valley Blvd.

Shea’s Tavern – 715 S. Virginia St.

Poor Devil Saloon – 820 S. Virginia St.

Chapel Tavern – 1099 S. Virginia St.

These businesses did not sell alcohol:

7 - Eleven – 4995 W. 7th St.

Corner Minit Mart – 1775 Mill St.

Lucky Liquor – 275 S. Wells Ave.

BB Food and Liquor – 640 Kuenzli St.

Sam & Son Market – 895 S. Virginia St.

Join Together Northern Nevada participated in the enforcement effort. HEAT said its goal is to make a safe environment for people of all ages.

Anyone with information about the sales of alcohol to minors is asked to call HEAT at 775 325-6470 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com.

