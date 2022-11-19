Sex offender arrested on allegations of not notifying authorities of his location

Robert Lee Bolden
Robert Lee Bolden(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A registered sex offender from Minnesota was living in Reno without registering In compliance, authorities said Saturday.

Robert Lee Bolden, 40, was arrested Wednesday on two felony counties of failing to comply with sex offender laws, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit said.

A Reno Police Department patrol officer had contact with Bolden on Nov. 11 and discovered Bolden was a sex offender who was not in compliance. The police officer reported it to RSONU, who confirmed Bolden had been living in Reno and had never registered.

Bolden has a 1997 Minnesota conviction for criminal sexual contact. He also has two convictions for failing to register in Iowa and Oregon.

Bolden was also arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for sex offender failure to register on Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead

Latest News

Alcohol sting graphic.
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
AMA EnduroCross finals in Reno
With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross Championship back in Reno
Sparks House Fire
House Fire in Sparks/Dawson Thatcher
November is Native American Heritage Month and on Friday morning, members of the Reno-Sparks...
Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada