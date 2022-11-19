Sex offender arrested on allegations of not notifying authorities of his location

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A registered sex offender from Minnesota was living in Reno without registering In compliance, authorities said Saturday.

Robert Lee Bolden, 40, was arrested Wednesday on two felony counties of failing to comply with sex offender laws, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit said.

A Reno Police Department patrol officer had contact with Bolden on Nov. 11 and discovered Bolden was a sex offender who was not in compliance. The police officer reported it to RSONU, who confirmed Bolden had been living in Reno and had never registered.

Bolden has a 1997 Minnesota conviction for criminal sexual contact. He also has two convictions for failing to register in Iowa and Oregon.

Bolden was also arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for sex offender failure to register on Oct. 10.

