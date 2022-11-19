Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You could hear the bells ringing inside the Eldorado Friday morning. That’s where the Salvation Army held its Red Kettle Kickoff. It was a chance to kickstart the major fundraising effort while recognizing community partners and volunteers for their work on behalf of the nonprofit. The Salvation Army Washoe County will assist roughly 800 families this Christmas season with toys and turkeys. It will also provide Silver Angel Gifts to about 450 low-income seniors. The Salvation Army says it’s not just about the tangible gifts. The season also provides hope and encouragement in these times.

“Kids will survive without toys, but for them to have opportunities for them to be remembered, for parents to be able to give something, something extra to their kids is huge,” said Major Leann Trimmer with Salvation Army Washoe County.

Money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign will support individuals and families this Christmas season and beyond.

“Just know that the Salvation Army is always here. We’re most visible at Christmas time but we’re always here and we’re always serving our neighbors.” said Major Trimmer.

Look for those red kettles out in the community soon. You can be a part of the red kettle tradition by signing up to bell ring in your neighborhood. Contact Major Darren Trimmer at darren.trimmer@usw.salvationarmy.org.

