Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said.

Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in the statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the operation.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.