Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said.
Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes.
“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in the statement.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the operation.
