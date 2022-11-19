Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Native American Heritage Month and on Friday morning, members of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted a celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada.

Students at Pinecrest got the opportunity to experience and learn about Native American traditions, including dance performances, traditional music and more.

“We’re the descendants of the original caretakers of all of North America, and we were not allowed to practice our culture or religion until 1978, and so knowing that we’re celebrating today in 2022 is an honor,“ said Bethany Sam, Spokesperson for RSIC.

“It’s a great experience, not just for our Native American students to share their culture and traditions, but certainly for our students who go to school alongside them to learn and to gain compassion, understanding, cultural awareness and just generally more insight into the traditions of the people who live here,” said Jami Austin, Principal at Pinecrest Academy.

Along with the celebration, the City of Sparks officially proclaimed the month of November and specifically November 18th as Native American Heritage Month.

