Brewers trade sustainability ideas

Brewers from around the state gathered to discuss ways to make beer sustainably.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Whether a casual beer drinker downing an after-shifter or a serious aficionado sipping a favorite brew or sampling an establishment’s full menu, it’s safe to say few, if any, of the customers of one of the area’s growing number of craft breweries and brewpubs is asking whether it’s in support of the environment.

But in an average crowd of beer drinkers, odds are some of them share some concern for the environment and climate change.

If so, they might find comfort in knowing across town, in the back of the area’s pioneer craft brewery, the people who make the beer they drink spent much of the day talking about those concerns or rather what they could be doing to help.

The Sustainable Brewery Summit, hosted by Great Basin Brewing at their Tanks and Tap room brought together people from most, if not all, local breweries to share ideas and experiences with environmentally friendly business practices.

“They use a lot of water. They use a lot of energy<” says Donna Walden, of the environmental advocacy organization,greenUP!, “and by using best practices they can both save money and impact the environment.”

Some of the ideas, energy-efficient lighting and other measures, were just common sense. Most were specific to the brewing process such as recycling spent grain rather than sending it to the landfill. “I want to say it was about 300,000 pounds last year, malt that went to animal feed instead of going to garbage,” said Jazz Aldrich of Great Basin.

Some are more complicated and costly like recapturing CO2 and some are coming from mandates they can’t control. “Water is our number one ingredient and here in the state of Nevada, especially in southern Nevada, it’s a big issue,” noted Linda Lovelady of Henderson’s Lovelady Brewing. “So there’s changes coming down the pike whether we’re ready or not.”

Fortunately, most in the long run are just good sound business. “A lot of these are not only sustainable, they will save you money in the long run,” said Aldrich.

So, for the environmentally conscious beer drinker, relax. The people who made your favorite craft brew are on it.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

Latest News

President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
Workers help as people vote at a polling place during the primary election in Las Vegas on June...
Nevada Democrats cite midterms in bid for first primary stop
Red Kettle
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff
Holiday Beverage Trends
Holiday Beverage Trends
Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff