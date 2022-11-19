Attic fire knocked down in Sparks

Th scene of a fire at Fourth Street and York Way in Sparks.
Th scene of a fire at Fourth Street and York Way in Sparks.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:39 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to an attic fire in the area of Fourth Street and York Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday.

There were flames and smoke as KOLO 8 News Now photographer Daniel Pyke arrived at the scene, but they were knocked down within five minutes.

People living in the home made it outside, the Sparks Fire Department said.

The extent of damage was not immediately known but it could be a complete loss.

The cause of the fie is under investigation.

