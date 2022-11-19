1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street

The crash happened Friday morning
The crash happened Friday morning(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way.

Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.

One man, who was a rear passenger of the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger sustained nonlife threatening injuries.

Officers found the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Greg Street, continuing through the intersection of Industrial Way on a red traffic light. The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle and left the roadway crashing into a drainage ditch.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor. The investigation remains ongoing.

