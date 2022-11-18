Wobble Before You Gobble Returns

By Denise Wong
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:32 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is fast approaching.  How about starting the holiday off with an energizing run?  There’s still time to sign up for the annual Wobble Before You Gobble.  The 5K/10K event kicks off in downtown Reno Thanksgiving morning and takes participants through nearby parks.  It also benefits The Children’s Cabinet. 

Molly Sheridan and Kristin Loebbecke visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year.

