Washoe County votes to approve vote canvass

The Washoe County Voter Registrar's Office
The Washoe County Voter Registrar's Office(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the canvass of the vote.

Jeanne Herman was the lone dissenting vote.

Abstract of the results will be entered in the records of the Board which contains the number of votes cast for each candidate. A copy of the certified abstract will also be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Teen attacked by mountain lion in south Reno
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

Latest News

Ethernet cables
Nevada Senators give $800,000 in funding for internet for Ely Shoshone Tribe
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, on Nov. 10, 2022, in...
Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported
Lorton concedes Mayoral race to Schieve
Nevada Dems win supermajority in the state assembly