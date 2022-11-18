Washoe County votes to approve vote canvass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the canvass of the vote.

Jeanne Herman was the lone dissenting vote.

Abstract of the results will be entered in the records of the Board which contains the number of votes cast for each candidate. A copy of the certified abstract will also be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office.

