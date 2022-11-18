Ribbon Cutting ceremony for new Spooner Lake Visitor Center and Amphitheater

Spooner Lake Park gets new facilities
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPOONER LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday morning, Nevada State Parks and partners, including local non-profit, Tahoe Fund, gathered at Spooner Lake State park for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the new Visitor Center and Amphitheater.

Spooner Lake State Park offers recreational opportunities for visitors year round. With the new renovations, guests will be able shop at a new gift shop, sit for educational tours at the new amphitheater, and more. With more than 150,000 visitors a year, 60 miles of trails and 13,000 acres of wilderness to explore, the goal was to create a facility that helps visitors explore Spooner’s backcountry.

The new visitor center and amphitheater will serve as the heart of Spooner’s natural and cultural history programs and ranger-led hikes and tours, as well as provide an immersive environmental education and science venue for students. The facilities also serve as a major portal to the expansive and spectacular non-motorized primitive wilderness within the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The Tahoe Fund and Nevada State Parks are also teaming up on the third and final phase of the park improvements which will include a new wildlife viewing platform and kayak launch on Spooner Lake.

