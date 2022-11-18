Palisades Tahoe opens early after heavy snow

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe opened the 2022-2023 season early on Friday after more than three feet of snow fell on the upper mountain in the past week.

Skiing and riding are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Palisades Tahoe says the new season will feature a number of upgrades and improvements for skiers, riders, and visitors. Those upgrades include the base to base gondola, which connects the two valleys of the resort. It will open on Dec. 17.

Funitel Plaza has also been upgraded to give riders access from the Village to the lifts. Red Dog Lift has been upgraded to a high speed six seater, while Alpine Lodge has an expanded sun deck and automatic snow machines.

Alpine will open on Nov. 22 as planned.

