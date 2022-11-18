Open for Business: Blackrock Wine Co. helps you pick the perfect wine pairings for your Thanksgiving dinner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Blackrock Wine Co. is the perfect casual dinning experience to bring your friends, family or even a date. With a fantastic selection of wines and a small bites menu, you will love its simple atmosphere for sitting around and catching up with friends.

Shannon DeDora, is a partner at Blackrock Wine Co. She is also the company’s food and wine director, as well as a certified sommelier, French wine scholar, WSET level 3, certified sake professional and wine educator. It’s clear she knows what she’s talking about!

Watch DeDora’s interview on Morning Break to learn how to go about picking the perfect wine for your guests to enjoy this holiday season.

Blackrock Wine Co. is located at 6135 Lakeside Dr. Ste. 111, Reno.

