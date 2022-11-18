Nevada Senators give $800,000 in funding for internet for Ely Shoshone Tribe

The grant is partially funded by the Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021
Ethernet cables
Ethernet cables(WWNY)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:59 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced nearly $800,000 in funding to improve high speed internet access for the Ely Shoshone Tribe on Friday.

The grant money will go towards supporting internet connectivity infrastructure that will go towards the tribal library, health care clinic, and 118 tribal households.

The grant is partially funded by the Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021.

“Throughout my time in the Senate, I’ve worked to secure broadband for all communities in Nevada, and particularly for Tribal areas where access has long been a challenge,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m glad to see this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I helped pass supporting the Ely Shoshone Tribe, and I’ll continue to work to ensure that Tribes in Nevada have the resources they need.”

