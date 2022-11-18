Movie Minute: Intense dramas come to theaters, Disney+ has all your newest light-hearted content

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tim Allen is putting the big red suit back on in the new mini series, The Santa Clauses. His character, Scott Calvin, is about to turn 65 and, realizing he can’t be Santa forever, sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in life south of the pole. Original cast members coming by to reprise their roles include, Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin and Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin. The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes are released on Wednesdays through Dec. 14.

Also on Disney+, the new Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, is now streaming. This movie also brings back original cast members Amy Adams as Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as Robert, James Marsden as Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy. The new movie picks up 15 years after Giselle’s happily ever after. She’s now a step-mother living in suburbia and is questioning her happiness. This inadvertently turns the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process. Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.

In theaters, two of the biggest movies are highly anticipated dramas, She Said and The Menu.

She Said is based on the true story of New York Times reporters Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) who broke one of the most important stories in a generation the sexual harassment and assault of movie producer, Harvey Weinstein. The story helped ignite the Me Too movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. The film includes stars, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle and Angela Yeoh. It’s in theaters everywhere Nov. 18.

The Menu is billed as thriller-comedy. It’s about a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises. Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult lead the cast on this psychological journey of mystery and intrigue. It’s now playing in theaters everywhere.

