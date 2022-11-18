Inyo National Forest to continue prescribed burns

BISHOP, California (KOLO) - The USDA and the Inyo National Forest will continue their prescribed burns following a 90-day pause.

The pause was initially activated in May due to recent escaped prescribed fires and was then conditionally lifted on Sept. 8.

Prior to burning, units on National Forest Lands must implement a series of recommendations to ensure the burn’s success.

The Inyo National Forest has successfully implemented these recommendations and will implement prescribed burns as conditions permit.

This is a list of the prescribed burns projects planned:

Piles:

June Lake Loop (200 acres)

Reds Meadow (100 acres)

Lakes Basin (200 acres)

Bishop Creek near Aspendell (5 acres)

Dry Creek, just north of Mammoth Lakes and Scenic Loop Road (100 acres)

Sherwin Creek Road (100 acres)

Broadcast:

Reds Meadow (300 acres)

Dry Creek, just north of Mammoth Lakes and Scenic Loop Road (100 acres)

Antelope Units, northeast of Mammoth Lakes and south of Owens River Road (660 acres)

Bowl Units, near June Lake Junction east of Highway 395 (300 acres)

Pit Units, southeast of Mammoth Lakes, near Sherwin Creek Campground (90 acres)

Smoke Units, east of Mammoth/Highway 395, north of geothermal complex (320 acres)

· Hartley Units, between Hartley Campground and Highway 395 (300 acres)

