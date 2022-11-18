Free immunization clinic being held for WCSD students

(WEAU)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding a free immunization clinic for its students next month.

The clinic will be held on Dec. 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Valleys Family Resource Center at O’Brien Middle School.

Immunize Nevada is partnering with Community Health Alliance to provide catch up vaccines, including Tdap, HPV, and Meningococcal vaccines. Flu and COVID vaccines will also be provided.

If you have health insurance, including Nevada Checkup and Medicaid, you are asked to bring your insurance card. If you do not have health insurance, the cost of your vaccine will be covered by Immunize Nevada.

Masks must be worn at all times. Surfaces will be sanitized, and social distancing will be practiced.

