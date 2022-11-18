Crash on I-80 in Sparks narrows traffic to one lane

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Three vehicles were involved in a collision on westbound Interstate 80 between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard, narrowing traffic to the right lane on Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a car hauler.

All vehicles pulled to the left side of the freeway.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the Nevada State Police said there were no serious injuries.

It appears one driver will be cited for an unsafe lane change, the NSP said.

All lanes are expected to be open by 9:15 p.m.

