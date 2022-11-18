Community Food Pantry to distribute free Thanksgiving meals Saturday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Food Pantry will be distributing free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 19.

The pantry will be handing out meals to families in need in the Reno/Sparks area from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. at 1135 12th street.

Turkeys will be given out on a first come first served basis. The event is the result of a partnership between the pantry, Sparks City Councilman, and Endicott Real Estate Group, who raised money for the distribution.

Turkeys and Fixins come from the Grocery Outlets in Spanish Springs and Sparks.

“It feels like families can’t catch a break,” Barbara Monroy Pantry Director said “We went from the COVID restrictions to inflation. I’m glad the Community Food Pantry, thanks to our amazing supportive partners, is in a position to help out this time of year.”

Saturday Distribution:

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 9am to 11am

Location: 1135 12th Street – Behind the Sparks Library, Sparks, Nevada

Wednesday Distribution:

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 10am to 12am

Location: 1135 12th Street – Behind the Sparks Library, Sparks, Nevada

Friday SENIOR ONLY Distribution:

Saturday Distribution:

Date: Every Friday

Time: 8am to 10am

Location: 1135 12th Street – Behind the Sparks Library, Sparks, Nevada

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.