Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals

FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:07 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The actor best known for playing the immortal god Thor in the “Avengers” series is facing some mortality issues of his own.

Chris Hemsworth recently found out he has a gene that makes it eight to 10 times more likely for him to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

While making a new series called “Limitless” for Disney+ and National Geographic, he found out through a genetic test that he was at risk.

The new series has the star engaging in various stunts and practices to enhance and prolong his life.

Though producers gave Hemsworth the option of not disclosing the genetic test results, he though the prospect of helping others was more important.

Hemsworth said he hopes the new series will be a motivator for viewers to take better care of themselves and live healthier, happier lives.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
A file image of a mountain lion
Teen attacked by mountain lion in south Reno
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

Latest News

A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY
The implosion of FTX sends shock waves through the crypto industry.
Implosion of FTX stuns observers
An avalanche awareness event is being held a PT Revolution in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Nov....
Avalanche awareness event coming to South Lake Tahoe
FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept....
Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines