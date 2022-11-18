Avalanche awareness event coming to South Lake Tahoe

An avalanche awareness event is being held a PT Revolution in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Nov....
An avalanche awareness event is being held a PT Revolution in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Nov. 18, 2022.(PT Revolution)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - An avalanche awareness safety event is coming to South Lake Tahoe Friday night. The free educational event is being put on by PT Revolution, the Sierra Avalanche Center, and Blackbird Mountain Guides. The goal is to make sure people know how to stay safe before heading into the backcountry this winter.

The event is at PT Revolution at 2038 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. It begins at 6:00 p.m.

You can RSVP here.

