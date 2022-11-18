Annual Sky Tavern Ski Swap happening this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, Sky Tavern is kicking off their annual ski swap. People can drop off gear starting at 9 this morning.

The sale begins tonight and runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday sales are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Items that are unsold can be picked up Sunday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Sky Tavern Ski Swap is also a fundraiser for their junior ski program. 18 percent of proceeds go back to Sky Tavern and you receive the rest of the sale. The swap with feature vendors, new skis and snowboards, a bouncy house, and food trucks.

Alicia Herz, Director of Development at Sky Tavern says the ski swap helps get kids on the mountain and spending more time outside. She shared how this swap is an opportunity for those who have any interest in skiing or snowboarding,

“We absolutely have a group of incredible volunteers that come and donate their time, their energy, and their passion. If you have never set foot on skis or a snowboard before we will be happy to set you in the right direction and make sure everything is fitting correctly.”

Sky Tavern shared they were able to successfully make some snow just this week.

Updates will come as to when their mountain will be open.

Admission is free. The ski swap is at 4813 Kietzke Lane.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.