Westbound I-80 lane closed near Vista Blvd for fatal crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A westbound lane of Interstate 80 is blocked at Vista Boulevard for a fatal accident, the Nevada State Police said.

People in the area should expect delays and should watch for workers.

Drivers are urged to use other routes if possible.

Details on the incident that happened about 5:23 p.m. were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.