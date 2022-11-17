Westbound I-80 lane closed near Vista Blvd for fatal crash

A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.(Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A westbound lane of Interstate 80 is blocked at Vista Boulevard for a fatal accident, the Nevada State Police said.

People in the area should expect delays and should watch for workers.

Drivers are urged to use other routes if possible.

Details on the incident that happened about 5:23 p.m. were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
Joe Lombardo
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
County makes security footage from Building A available after outage

Latest News

Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
New program aims to help STEM students join local workforce
New statewide program aims to help UNR STEM students join local workforce
Carbon monoxide dangers
Colder Weather Means Increased Carbon Monoxide Dangers
Local turkey farmer prepares for Thanksgiving