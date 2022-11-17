WCSD announces higher graduation rates in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is announcing a higher graduation rate for the class of 2022 than compared with 2021.

That rate, however is still down from its pre-pandemic number when 85.1% of students in the district graduated.

84.4% of students in the district graduated, up a modest 1.9% from 2021 when 82.5% graduated.

48% of those students who graduated did so with Honors, Advanced or College and Career Readiness diplomas.

“We are incredibly proud of our graduates and grateful to our families and staff who supported them in earning their diplomas,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “Whether it is college, career or military service, our goal in WCSD is to ensure that our students graduate prepared for whatever future they choose for themselves.”

