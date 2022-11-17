Veterans encouraged to look into the PACT ACT

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the PACT ACT. It allows Veterans to apply for medical benefits if they are suffering the ill effects of toxic exposure.

Those Veterans most likely impacted, served in Viet Nam, Gulf War, and Post 911 Operations.

“The 20-something 25 or more presumptive conditions,” says Terrence Hayes, Veterans Administration Press Secretary. “And that means that if you have this condition today, the evidence is out of your hands now. We assume automatically that you received that diagnosis or that illness because of your service,” he says.

Hayes says as many as three million Veterans could benefit from the PACT ACT.

They are encouraged to file a claim now before December 31st. That’s because once filed and approved, the claim will resort back to the date Biden signed the legislation.

Medical conditions associated with Agent Orange, Gulf War Syndrome, radiation, burn pits along with dozens of other toxic substances will be able to qualify for health care under the VA System.

“Every single Veteran who is enrolled in VA Health Care and they visit their primary care physician, will receive a toxic care exposure screening,” says Hayes. “This screening is basically about 15 to 45 minutes of conversation between you and your provider to talk about things like were you deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, some of these other places,” he says.

Hayes says VA Medical Centers will be able to provide the Veteran with information and help with the process.

But other recognized veteran organizations like the Disabled American Veterans, VFW, the American Legion, or the Nevada Department of Veterans Services can assist the Veteran as well.

Hayes says these benefits can extend to families in terms of monetary compensation and educational benefits to surviving children if the Veterans has already passed.

VAgov/PACT

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.