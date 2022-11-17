Vegas walkaway recaptured after 2 days

He was arrested again on Thursday around 9:00 a.m.
Roberto Munoz
Roberto Munoz(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - An offender who walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas has been recaptured after two days on the run.

Authorities apprehended Roberto Munoz after walking away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday.

He was arrested again on Thursday around 9:00 a.m.

Munoz had been serving 57 months to 12 years for grand larceny, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
Joe Lombardo
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd

Latest News

RPD offering $5,000 in South Virginia homicide
Soulful Seeds Fundraising Campaign
Soulful Seeds Fundraising Campaign
A file image of a mountain lion
Teen attacked by mountain lion in south Reno
A now hiring sign
Nevada’s unemployment rate ticks up, slightly