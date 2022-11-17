Vegas walkaway recaptured after 2 days

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - An offender who walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas has been recaptured after two days on the run.

Authorities apprehended Roberto Munoz after walking away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday.

He was arrested again on Thursday around 9:00 a.m.

Munoz had been serving 57 months to 12 years for grand larceny, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.