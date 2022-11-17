Teen attacked by mountain lion in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 14-year-old girl was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog in south Reno.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife say the attack happened on Nov. 10 on Terry Way in the foothills of south Reno.

Department of Wildlife officials say the circumstances of the attack, including why it attacked, are not yet known but both the girl and the dog are safe. The girl did, however, suffer what appeared to be scratch wounds.

APHIS Wildlife Services tracked down and euthanized the lion.

NDOW says that since the attack, there have been more sightings of mountain lions in the area, and are advising people to follow these steps:

Remove anything that might attract deer or other prey animals. This can include birdseed, pet food, trash or compost, water features, fallen fruit, excess shrubs, woodpiles, decks or other structures that can provide cover or a place to den.

Make efforts to discourage deer from being present in your yard – deer are one of the top food sources for mountain lions, so if they are in your yard, a lion could be too.

Install devices to scare away the lions – motion-activated lights and/or sprinklers are a great place to start!

Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with your children about lions and teach them what to do if they encounter one.

