RPD offering $5,000 in South Virginia homicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June.

RPD says around 11:00 p.m. a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.

They say it appears to involve a person who was known to the victim. There is no threat to the public, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188 or remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at secretwitness.com.

