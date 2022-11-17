The Road Ahead with RTC: Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Action Plan Updated

By Carlos Macias
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:23 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Road Ahead with RTC: Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Action Plan Updated

The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force has updated the Vision Zero Action Plan. The original Action Plan was adopted in 2019. The new plan helps Vision Zero better position itself to seek funding for new action items, including being able to target Safe Streets and Roads for All grant funding. The changes to the plan include:

  • Creating a culture of safety
  • Incorporating new safety data
  • Identifying evidence-based solutions
  • Relating the plan to the Safe System Approach
  • Updating the status of 2019 action items
  • Adding new action items for 2022
  • Correlating the Vision Zero Task Force to task force agency policies and standards
  • Incorporating equity considerations

The community is encouraged to read the plan to learn more about how Vision Zero Truckee Meadows is working to keep everyone safe in our community. Learn more at VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com

