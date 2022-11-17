New statewide program aims to help UNR STEM students join local workforce

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week, a program aimed at keeping the university students in our community’s workforce was approved by the Nevada Board of Examiners.

“This program is for the benefit of all Nevadans,” said Doug Erwin, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Development at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) in reference to a new statewide talent retention program.

“What we’re really trying to do is create a more sophisticated workforce, that will help us attract the best jobs and companies and create more wealth and opportunity in the community,” he said.

The program aims to keep local students studying in science, technology, engineering and math fields in our communities after graduation.

“There is a global battle for talent, in order for Reno to be successful over the long run, we have to grow and retain our best and brightest talent; and technology is one of the major growth sectors, so this is a way to help us keep Nevada students working in Nevada,” said Erwin.

More specifically, giving women and other under-represented students in science and engineering fields opportunities not always presented to them, while bridging the gap between the need for workers in local tech start-ups and a recent grad’s need for experience in the real world.

“The Governor’s Office [of Economic Development] helped bring together the money, the university is helping bring the students, and we’re working to bring the companies, the startup companies; so its sort of a win-win-win,” said Erwin.

The program is set to launch and start getting students in our local workforce by next summer, taking hundreds of students from UNR and UNLV and placing them in our growing pool of local tech companies.

