Nevada’s unemployment rate ticks up, slightly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows unemployment in the Silver State rose by 0.2% in October.

The economic report for October 2022 showed Nevada gained 7,500 jobs, driven mostly by Las Vegas’s gain of 4,900 jobs.

Here locally, Reno lost 500 jobs, while Carson City gained 100.

Despite the slight dip, Nevada remains more than 22,000 jobs ahead of where it was before the pandemic.

The state’s total unemployment rate remains at 4.6%.

“This report continues to show a strong labor market in Nevada. The gain in jobs over the month was one of the higher levels in the past year, and the unemployment rate mirrored the national trend, rising slightly as labor force participation increased to the highest level this year,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

