Mother guilty of strangling 7-year-old son, dumping body in desert receives sentencing

Police released a photo of Liam Husted's mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.
Police released a photo of Liam Husted's mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.((LVMPD))
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A mother was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas.

KVVU reports 36-year-old Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Moreno-Rodriguez was accused of strangling Liam Husted in May 2021 before dumping his body on a trail at Mountain Springs.

Prosecutors said Liam was autistic and that Moreno-Rodriguez told detectives she strangled him for about 15 minutes because she was frustrated with him. Detectives also said she admitted to stripping his body of clothes before leaving it in the desert.

Court records showed the mother entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.

She had previously pleaded not guilty in a hearing in August 2021.

According to court records obtained by KVVU, Moreno-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse and had agreed to serve 28 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
Joe Lombardo
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd

Latest News

A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Virginia football player Mike Hollins walking again after being shot on campus, family says
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress