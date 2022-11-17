Local turkey farmer prepares for Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nancy Ogan and her family own Ogan Family Farms in Wellington, Nevada.

“We have 164 turkeys that we are raising here,” Ogan said.

But she wasn’t always a turkey farmer. It all started about 30 years ago at the feed store.

“We just saw the turkeys at the feed store when we were there picking up feed and said ‘Hey, let’s try it’,” Ogan said.

Soon after, their neighbors wanted a homegrown turkey too and their farm began to grow.

“It’s just been about the past five, six years that we’ve been doing over 100,” Ogan explained.

Now, over 150 roam the farm alongside many other animals.

“They’re raised in the sunshine, they can go out and do what they want,” Ogan said. “They can go to roost at night like turkeys normally do.”

The family has raised these turkeys since July, but this week is their last on the farm. On Saturday, over 150 people will pick up their bird and process it for Thanksgiving dinner.

“They lived a happy life, they got to run around when they wanted, jump around,” said Marley Ogan.

Nancy’s children, Marley and Maddox help on the farm everyday. While they are sad to see the turkeys go, they are proud of their hardwork.

“We’re sad when we see them go, but we’re happy when people say we raised a good turkey,” Maddox said.

This weekend, the Ogans will teach buyers about the turkeys and show them how to process the birds safely.

Nancy Ogan says it means a lot to her family to support others as they learn how to care for and harvest the birds.

“I think we have a disconnect to our food and how it gets to the supermarket under all that plastic, so I think it’s really important for people to know where their food comes from,” Ogan said.

The family loves nothing more than sharing their hardwork with everyone in the community.

“I’m always excited for turkey harvest because you have so many people come out and they enjoy harvesting the turkeys, it’s just so much fun,” Marley Ogan said.

