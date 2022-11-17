Local non-profit, Cops Vs. Robbers, needs your help collecting toys for children this holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marcus Woods was born and raised in Chicago, before moving to Reno as an adult. He grew up in over 100 foster homes, 10 group homes, & 1 independent living home and says he never really got to experience Christmas until he was 19 years old. Amid many of his challenges, including abuse from ages 5-16 years old, he found solace in school, basketball and music.

He started doing charity work in 2009 as a way to thank businesses and individuals in the community who have helped him make successful over the years. His non-profit, Cops Vs. Robbers (C.V.R.), has hosted a toy drive every Christmas since at least 2013. And this year the team is donating toys to more than 1,000 kids in the Reno-Sparks area.

Woods stopped by Morning Break to let the community know how they can help.

Toys can be dropped off at Park Place Assisted Living Home (2305 Ives Court, Reno, NV) any time between now and Dec. 9. For more information, call Marcus Woods at 775-440-7438.

