Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) -Four people died early Saturday in a crash on U.S. 95 a mile south of Goldfield and five others were injured, the Nevada State Police said Wednesday.

The four deceased were in one pickup truck: Mariella Hardin, 53, of Las Vegas, Genelle Guillmo Ramerine, 38, and two girls from Las Vegas who were not identified by the NSP.

They were in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck going north on U.S. 95 in Esmeralda County at about 5:50 a.m. when for an unknown reason it crossed over the centerline directly into the path of a southbound silver Ram pickup truck, the NSP said.

The driver of the silver pickup veered right but the white pickup hit the front of the silver pickup, causing both vehicles to leave the road and end up on the shoulder, the NSP said. The white pickup caught fire.

All four people in the white pickup were pronounced dead at the scene, the NSP said. The five people in the silver pickup were taken from the scene with varying severity of injuries and were treated at a hospital, the NSP said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NSP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

