Former American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken, excited to host Wheel of Fortune LIVE! in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wheel of Fortune is called America’s game for a reason! It’s been on the air and in our homes for 40 years and now the game show is coming to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino this weekend.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Katey Roshetko got to chat with the host of the Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, American Idol Season 2 runner-up and Broadway actor, Clay Aiken.

“I grew up watching wheel of fortune too so i’m having just as much fun and playing with everyone,” Aiken said. “It’s one of those gigs that hasn’t really felt like a job.”

He said this is a chance for folks right here in Reno to actually participate in the game in a whole new way.

There will two shows on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Guests will be welcomed into an immersive lobby experience, complete with a rich history of the show, authentic TV props, photo opportunities and more. Audience members can enjoy a warm-up act and watch the set come to life. Then Clay Aiken will guide players through four high-energy games on stage as the spin the iconic wheel and solve the puzzle.

“Whoever wins the main show on stage, they can win prizes ranging from $10,000 to a trip to Paris or a trip to Hawaii, to a Vespa or monetary prizes,” Aiken said. “And whatever they win, someone in the audience has their name drawn and they also win even though they were just sitting around watching the show.”

Tickets to be an audience member start at $33.50 and are still available for purchase when you click here.

Contestant registration will take place the day of the show, starting up to three hours prior to showtime. Ticket purchase is not required to register to be a contestant and will not be considered a factor in the random selection process.

Doors for both shows open one hour prior to showtime.

