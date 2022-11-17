Face Time: Dermatologist Dr. Billie Cassé debunks five common skin care myths

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have grown up being told one thing or another when it comes to what is good for your skin and what’s not. Now, Dr. Billie Cassé is explaining why some of those beliefs your mother instilled in you are not entirely accurate.

The owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology stopped by Morning Break to help us debunk five common myths about skin care.

  1. Toothpaste will kill a zit.
  2. Men don’t need to moisturize.
  3. Shaving makes your hair grow back faster.
  4. Chocolate causes acne.
  5. Too much make-up causes acne.

Watch Thursday’s interview with KOLO 8 New Now’s Katey Roshetko to learn why these five statements are myths. And tune into future Thursday newscasts when Dr. Cassé brings more tips, tricks and treatments to Morning Break viewers.

To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

