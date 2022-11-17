Buffalo mass shooting suspect to plead guilty, victims’ lawyers say

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims of the shooting, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The man who killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket plans to plead guilty to all of the state charges against him, according to lawyers representing families of the victims.

Payton Gendron, 19, is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to court records. His lawyers didn’t respond to phone messages or emails Thursday and prosecutors declined to comment on the nature of the court appearance.

John Elmore, an attorney for the families of two of the 10 Black people who were killed in the shooting, said Gendron’s lawyers disclosed in recent weeks that he planned to plead guilty to all of the counts in the state indictment and waive his right to appeal. Elmore said he was willing to confirm the plan following news reports about the expected plea Thursday.

Terrence M. Connors, who is representing relatives of seven of the victims, said Gendron’s lawyers also briefed him about the plan.

“We had known for some time that it is likely that on Monday, he will enter a plea of guilty to each and every count in the 25-count indictment, and that when sentencing comes, he will receive a sentence of life in prison without parole,” Connors said.

A grand jury in June indicted Gendron on charges of murder and attempted murder, as well as state domestic terrorism and hate crime charges that would carry a mandatory life sentence.

Gendron, who is white, also faces separate federal hate crime charges that could carry the death penalty.

Gendron drove about three hours to Buffalo from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible at a store he chose because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Shortly before opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle on May 14, he posted documents that outlined his white supremacist views and revealed he had been planning the attack for months.

The victims, who ranged in age from 32 to 86, included eight customers, the store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries. Three people were wounded but survived.

A spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the office could not comment on the reported plea because of a court-imposed gag order.

Connors, who is working with civil rights attorney Ben Crump on the case, said those involved agreed not to disclose the development publicly until the hearing was entered into the court schedule, which happened Thursday.

“This is but one chapter of accountability for this horrible tragedy. And there are more chapters to come,” Connors said. “The families right now are focused on doing what they can to bring something positive to East Buffalo out of this horrible tragedy.”

Asked about the reported plea at a news conference to discuss preparations for an impending winter storm, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown said the families need justice.

“It is going to be difficult for the families, it will open up that wound again,” Brown said, “but I think it’s good that this individual is pleading guilty.”

___

For more AP coverage of the mass shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/buffalo-supermarket-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
Joe Lombardo
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd

Latest News

A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Virginia football player Mike Hollins walking again after being shot on campus, family says
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress