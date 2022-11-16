Washoe County gets grant for new playground at San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be getting a grant to install a new playground at Rancho San Rafael Park.

The grant comes from the Nevada Division of State Parks Land & Water Conservation Fund for a playground the county describes as all-inclusive.

It will include the redesigning and replacement of an existing playground at the park as a way to provide recreation to all kids, regardless of ability.

The grant was for more than $455,000 and will be matched by the county. The new playground will be completed in the summer of 2025.

The county says the current playground has outdated play equipment, picnic tables without shade or accessibility, and only one ADA parking space. The playground equipment, surfacing, and surrounding amenities were also described as not accessible, especially for wheelchair use.

The new equipment will go beyond ADA accessibility requirements.

