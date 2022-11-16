22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical

Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department, updates reporters on the status of sheriff's recruits that were hit by a car on Wednesday morning during a run.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:11 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A fire spokesperson said 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits were hit by a car during a training run. Five were critically injured.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

The statement says there were multiple injuries, and all victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

The statement says the severity of the injuries is not immediately known.

