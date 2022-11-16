Trends + Threads: Mixing and matching colors, patterns and textures is easy with this simple styling formula

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for layering clothes, but for many it’s hard to know what pairs well with what. That’s where Phoenix + Flora Boutique co-owners, Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham, come into help. They have a time-saving hack for pulling items from your closet to make an effortless outfit perfect for work or play.

They stopped by Morning Break to give viewers the secret formula: neutral + texture/pattern + pop of color = gorgeous, cohesive look.

