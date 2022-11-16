TMCC and UNR Veteran Services host “Fill the Humvee Toy Drive”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a chance to give back to children in our area for the holiday season. TMCC Veteran Services is hosting a Toys for Tots Drive.

From 8 a.m. today until 4 p.m. new unwrapped toys will be collected right here at the roundabout of the Dandini campus of TMCC.

The University of Nevada, Reno Veteran Services, and New Student Initiatives are partnered with TMCC to fill a Humvee with toys for all ages.

Veteran services shared that a Humvee is about the size of a midsize pickup truck. They are hoping to fill it.

Signs will be placed to direct those donating, and you won’t even need to get out of your car.

TMCC shared how this is an opportunity to make sure kids in our area have their day made this holiday season,

Felipe Gutiérrez de Alba, Veteran Services Program Coordinator said,

“What I love about this organization is all the toys stay local, they don’t leave, they stay here in Washoe County which is a big plus for us. We’re helping our local kids. We’re making their Christmas for them.”

Dr. Karin Hilgersom President of TMCC mentioned,

“We are starting our Toys for Tots to fill up the humvee toy drive, so folks can come out to TMCC to donate a great toy for our wonderful children and let’s create some good Christmas memories.

The toy drop-off is located on the south side of the Sierra Building at 7000 Dandini blvd.

TMCC will have donation bins until December 10 at the Veteran Services Center.

