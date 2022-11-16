Sparks man sentenced to 30 years for drug and weapons charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for separate cases involving guns and drug trafficking. 49-year-old James Learren Brooks will be eligible for parole after serving 9.5 years, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Brooks pled guilty in September to two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two counts of Possessing a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

In February, Reno Police officers responded to a local casino regarding possible drug activity. During the investigation, officers reportedly witnessed Brooks trafficking methamphetamine and a firearm was found in his possession. After his arrest, Brooks posted bail and was released from custody on February 18.

In April, detectives began a second investigation and determined that Brooks was continuing to sell drugs. After arresting Brooks and searching his home, detectives found methamphetamine, heroin, and a handgun.

At the sentencing hearings, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell argued that Brooks’ conduct was aggravated based on his continued narcotics dealing after posting bail on the original case.

