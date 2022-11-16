A new option for pediatric autism therapy, Reno Children’s Center holds grand opening

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The wait for services may be over for many families with an autism diagnosis.

The Reno Children’s Center (1698 Meadow Wood Ln) has officially opened its doors and is ready to start providing services.

“It’s not an accident that we’re here,” said Brian Steinberg, VP of Operations at RCC. “We know what the needs are, we know how long the waitlists are and we are here to help.”

The center specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis or ABA therapy, which focuses on early intervention and uses positive reinforcement to encourage positive behaviors like sharing, turn-taking, and safe play while decreasing harmful ones like hitting or biting.

“The evidence tells us that the younger the child, the better the outcomes are going to be,” said Steinberg. “ABA is the only therapy known to actually get your child from A to B as quickly as possible.”

RCC has 12 therapy rooms, a gym, and a calming room. Steinberg said what makes them unique is their fast intake process and their own brand of ABA.

“We do precision teaching with a tremendous focus on activities of daily living and not just about ‘Hey ABA says your kid has to be talking or doing x, y, z’,” he said. “It’s not necessarily what is typical ABA, it’s what is unique to that child. "

The center-based program is for children on the spectrum, ages two to six. RCC is currently working with six families but there are still openings available and all major insurances are accepted, including Medicaid.

If RCC is not right for you, the staff can connect you with other resources.

